Fix exam ‘ghapla’ or student protests will intensify, Ramdev warns Modi govt

Yoga guru Ramdev on Saturday warned the Narendra Modi government that protests over alleged irregularities in education and recruitment examinations could intensify if the Centre failed to address the issues, saying he too may have to protest again.

Speaking to the press at Patanjali Yogpeeth on the 80th Independence Day, Ramdev said students had been protesting over a lack of basic facilities in schools and colleges, including teachers, water and electricity.

He also alleged that corruption and money power were influencing recruitment to government jobs.

“There is chaos everywhere in the country. Children are complaining that there are no teachers in their schools. Basic facilities like electricity, water and toilets are missing. Cheating is rampant in some places, while question papers are being leaked in others. In government job interviews, corruption runs as high as 99%. Selections are being done along the lines of caste and religion. This is highly offensive and against the Constitution,” he said.

“On the one hand, we preach Satyameva Jayate and Yato Dharmastato Jayah, while on the other, recruitments are happening only after paying of Rs 1 crore bribe. If everyone starts protesting, then how will the country run? Hence, mend your ways; otherwise, agitation would escalate further,” he added.

Ramdev said the government should address the problems promptly, warning that he would also resume protests if they were not fixed.

“I don’t support anarchy and lawlessness under the garb of protests. But there is no denying there are a lot of ghapla (scams) in the country. Kindly fix this, or else Baba Ramdev will have to protest again,” he warned.

He was referring to his anti-corruption protest at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan in 2011, which ended with a police crackdown.