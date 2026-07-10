Flagging Maharashtra voter data gaps may cost CSDS funding
Institute relies on ICSSR grants for nearly 83% of its income, including staff salaries and operations
The Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), one of India's most respected social science research institutions and a leading centre for election studies, is set to lose government funding, a move that could significantly affect its operations and staff salaries.
Founded in 1963 by noted political scientist Rajni Kothari, CSDS has long been regarded as a premier institution in the fields of social sciences, political research and psephology.
According to a report in The Indian Express, the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) - an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education - has decided to invoke provisions in its grant policy to suspend financial assistance to CSDS.
The institute receives nearly 83 per cent of its income from ICSSR grants, which fund a substantial portion of its staff salaries and operational expenses.
The move is also expected to affect CSDS's status as a government-supported institution.
The action comes in the backdrop of controversy surrounding comments made by CSDS professor and political analyst Sanjay Kumar, who had flagged alleged discrepancies in voter data from the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections.
Kumar later clarified that his observations were based on a misreading of the data and publicly apologised. However, the issue appears to have angered the government.
In August 2025, ICSSR issued a show-cause notice to CSDS alleging multiple administrative and financial irregularities, as well as violations of grant-in-aid norms. The notice also accused the institute of releasing misleading interpretations of election-related data concerning the Maharashtra Assembly polls and of presenting a biased assessment of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, allegedly aimed at "maligning the reputation and image" of the Election Commission of India.
Subsequently the ICSSR has formed a committee which raised additional concerns regarding the institute's functioning, including questions related to auditing practices, data management and compliance with funding regulations.
The the committee concluded that the institute had violated certain regulatory norms, including those related to appointments and recruitment procedures. It allegedly found that some appointments had been made without following prescribed advertisement and selection processes.
Based on the committee's findings, ICSSR is understood to have moved towards suspending grants that account for the bulk of CSDS's funding and salaries.
According to The Indian Express, Kumar declined to comment on the development, saying he was not aware of the latest decision. The development comes amid growing scrutiny of independent policy and research institutions.
The Centre for Policy Research (CPR), another prominent Delhi-based think tank, was forced to significantly scale down its operations after facing an Income Tax investigation and the cancellation of its foreign funding licence in 2024.