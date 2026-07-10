Flagging Maharashtra voter data gaps may cost CSDS funding

The Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), one of India's most respected social science research institutions and a leading centre for election studies, is set to lose government funding, a move that could significantly affect its operations and staff salaries.

Founded in 1963 by noted political scientist Rajni Kothari, CSDS has long been regarded as a premier institution in the fields of social sciences, political research and psephology.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) - an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education - has decided to invoke provisions in its grant policy to suspend financial assistance to CSDS.

The institute receives nearly 83 per cent of its income from ICSSR grants, which fund a substantial portion of its staff salaries and operational expenses.

The move is also expected to affect CSDS's status as a government-supported institution.

The action comes in the backdrop of controversy surrounding comments made by CSDS professor and political analyst Sanjay Kumar, who had flagged alleged discrepancies in voter data from the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Kumar later clarified that his observations were based on a misreading of the data and publicly apologised. However, the issue appears to have angered the government.