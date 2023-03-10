Flawed reports by some agencies causes more damage to credibility of poll management bodies: CEC Kumar

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Thursday flagged "flawed" reports of some agencies and organisations, saying they cause more damage to the credibility of election management bodies as the pioneering work done by them finds no place in such surveys.



Kumar urged the EMBs to come up with essential parameters and standards which should guide such surveys and rankings.



He was addressing the 3rd International Conference on the theme 'Inclusive Elections and Elections Integrity' in a virtual format.



The CEC along with fellow election commissioners were in Bengaluru where they also assessed the poll preparedness of poll-bound Karnataka.