Flights disrupted at Moscow airport due to drone attack

Ukraine has launched a drone attack on Moscow, the Russian Defence Ministry said, forcing flights to be diverted from the Vnukovo International Airport, a media report said.

Five drones were reportedly used in Tuesday's attack, which also targeted locations in the wider region around the capital. The ministry said all the drones were shot down and there were no casualties or damage, BBC reported.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the alleged attack, BBC reported.

Restrictions at Vnukovo Airport, one of Moscow's three international airports, have now been lifted. Flights from Turkey, the UAE and Egypt were among those affected, BBC reported.