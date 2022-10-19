Flood alert in Vellore, people asked to vacate low-lying areas

According to officials in the Vellore district collectorate, these teams will monitor and inspect low lying areas, ponds, water bodies,tanks and shutters of all tanks to ensure that there is no breach.



The teams will also conduct a close monitoring of the water bodies in the district with special emphasis on rivers and tributaries that had overflown in the past.



Notably, Katpadi, Gudiyatham and Kannamangalam in Vellore have received heavy rains for the past few days.



The officials with the local bodies, including panchayats and municipalities are also in the team of officials.