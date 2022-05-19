Flood condition worsens in Assam, landlsides in Arunachal

The bulletin stated that the Army, paramilitary force, NDRF, SDRF, civil administration, trained volunteers, fire and emergency services and local people have evacuated 8,066 persons from various flood-hit parts of the state by deploying boats and helicopters.



Fresh landslides have taken place in Hailakandi and the devastated Dima Hasao district, where the local administration has set up many relief camps for the affected people, the bulletin said.



Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Biswanath, Barpeta, Goalpara, Nagaon, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Bajali, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Dibrugarh and Kamrup, ASDMA said.



A total of 3,07,849 domestic animals and poultry have been affected in the deluge across 13 districts, it added.



Kopili river is flowing above the danger marks at Dharamtul and Kampur, and Disang at Nanglamuraghat, the bulletin stated.



In view of the damages to railway tracks in multiple locations, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has already suspended all trains through Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section to Barak Valley, Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur, and restoration work is on in the damaged areas.



In neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh the incessant rain over the last couple of days triggered landslides and flood-like situation in several districts.



So far four people have died in Itanagar due to landslides while the body of three others, including a woman buried under one on Sunday night is yet to be recovered despite efforts, a police official said.



Torrential rains has led to flooding by Lohit river and its tributaries in Lohit district and is threatening areas like Machuwa camp, Tezu Khola, Jhalukbari and 32 miles, the officials said.



The Lohit District Disaster Management Office (DDMO) has advised people not to venture into Lohit river or any other vulnerable pockets for fishing or any other activities.



Lohit deputy commissioner Marge Sora said that 35 families were shifted to temporary relief camps at Tezu, the district headquarters.



The landslides have hit water supply in the capital complex since Monday night comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas and hit surface communication between Itanagar and Ziro in Lower Subansiri district via Potin.



Meanwhile, Tripura, which is facing depleting stocks as railway services to the state has been snapped due to the devastating flood in Assam, may transport essential commodities through Bangladesh's Chittagong.



"There has been no confirmation over the restoration of train service through Lumding-Badarpur section in Assam and disruption in train service for a long period will have an adverse impact on the supply of essential items in Tripura. That is why we are planning to bring essentials by using an alternative way - the Haldia- Chittagong-Akhaura-Agartala transhipment route to transport essential items on an emergency basis, L Darlong, the principal secretary in Tripura transport department said.



He said the state's stock of petrol will only last for eight days and diesel for five, which is a matter of concern.



The Assam-Agartala national highway opened for vehicular movement on Wednesday and IOCL has started sending petrol and diesel to the state in takers from Guwahati and Silchar, Additional secretary in the food and civil supplies department, Tapan Kumar Das said.