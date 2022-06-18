Flood situation critical in Assam, neighbouring states

The flood situation in the northeast took a turn for the worse on Friday as incessant rainfall pounded parts of the region for the fourth consecutive day, leaving its major rivers in spate, officials said.

Nine more people, including two children, died in rain-related incidents in Assam, raising the toll in this year's floods and landslides to 55, a bulletin by the state's disaster management authority said.

The deaths were reported from Hojai, Nalbari, Bajali, Dhubri, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, and Sonitpur districts.

Two people were also reported missing in Hojai and Sonitpur.

A total of 18.94 lakh people have been affected by the heavy rain and subsequent flood and landslides in 28 districts of the state, the bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

The situation is no better in Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, where roads have been damaged due to landslides and villages are largely flooded.

Sohra (erstwhile Cherrapunji) in Meghalaya recorded a massive 972 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Friday, while Mawsynram received 1003.6 mm showers during the same period, IMD officials said.

At least 18 people have died over the past two days in Meghalaya in flash floods and landslides, officials stated.

They also said that the government will be paying ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased.

In Assam, landslides were reported in Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup and Kamrup (Metropolitan) and Morigaon.