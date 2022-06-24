Flood situation in Assam critical as Silchar remains under water, toll rises to 108

The flood situation in Assam was critical on Friday with with 45.34 lakh people reeling under the deluge, officials said.

The Brahmaputra and Barak rivers along with their tributaries are in spate, even as floodwaters started receding from a few areas, they said.

The toll rose to 108 with seven deaths reported in the last 24 hours, they added.

The situation in Silchar, considered 'Gateway to Barak Valley', is alarming with most areas still under water, a district official said.