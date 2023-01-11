Floods come and go; problems remain the same for Assam’s rural women

Rebuilding homes, besides helping children and livestock adjust to a new place, as floods turn them into refugees every year is a cross the women in Assam's Dhemaji district have to bear.

Their menfolk who are mostly migrant labourers eking out a living in far-off cities or farms are sometimes blissfully unaware of the floods which have washed away their homes and often family members.

The mighty Brahmaputra and its 26 tributaries inundate vast tracts of land in 1200 odd villages of the district, and they remain under water for a large part of the year – from April to October - as three to four waves of deluge force people to take shelter in safer places, with some of them never coming back.

‘’We have to leave our homes almost every year with our children and livestock during the flood season to safer places. When we return, we have to either repair or rebuilt our house … sometimes in a new spot,” Junali Hazong, an Anganwadi worker of Azarbari village, told PTI.

Most of the houses in rural Dhemaji district are built atop bamboo stilts, locally called ‘Chang ghar’. People stay inside the house while livestock is kept below. However, during floods, the animals have to be accommodated inside to protect them from being washed away.