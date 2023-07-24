Flower petals showered from helicopter on kanwariyas in UP's Barabanki

The Barabanki district administration in Uttar Pradesh showered flower petals from a helicopter on the kanwariyas and devotees who have gathered at the ancient Lodheshwar Mahadev temple here on Monday.

Lucknow Zone's Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Piyush Mordia, Barabanki District Magistrate Avinash Kumar and Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh showered flowers from the helicopter on the kanwar yatris at the temple located within the Ramnagar police station limits, an official spokesperson said.