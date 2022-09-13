Flu on the rise among children in Tamil Nadu

She said that new forms of viruses are present among the samples taken for research and most of the children are affected by the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) which has replaced pneumonia as the common causative agent of common cold and fever among children.



Dr. Manonmani also said that after more relaxations from pandemic protocols, viruses are coming back with a vengeance. She said that certain viruses which mutate often are also present in the test samples during research and that it was a matter of concern.



Doctors also said that Human parainfluenza virus- 3 (Respiratory illness associated with bronchiolitis, bronchi, and pneumonia), rhinovirus and influenza B virus are commonly seen during this season from the samples being tested.