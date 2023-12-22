'FM Nirmala Sitharaman insulted Tamil Nadu people in the grip of calamity'

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has insulted the people of Tamil Nadu, who were in the grip of a calamity, by "discourteously declining" to provide funds as requested by Chief Minister M K Stalin, state Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said on Friday.

She has responded "in an angry language of waging a war on an enemy country," Thennarasu said, referring to Sitharaman's press briefing in the national capital today faulting the state administration's handling of the flood situation.

The state government had sought the Centre to declare the rain-affected districts as a "calamity of severe nature" and disburse Rs 21,000 crore as relief to Tamil Nadu. "But the Centre declined. This is what Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in an egoistic tone, the language she knows," Thennarasu said in a hard-hitting statement here.

"You all know that Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts received heavy rains on December 4 and Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts received very heavy rain on December 17 and 18, resulting massive floods," he said.