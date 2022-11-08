Focus on breaking liquor supply chains, Bihar CM tells officials

Shortly after the meeting, Chief Secretary Amir Subhani said, "The CM has made it clear that the focus of the police, prohibition and excise departments should be to break all liquor supply and distribution chains across the state. If those involved in the supply and distribution of liquor to Bihar are nabbed, the availability of liquor will automatically be checked."



"Therefore, the priority of officials should be to identify the routes through which liquor is being smuggled to Bihar from other states and nab those involved in this illegal trade," he added.