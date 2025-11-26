Fog and smog blanket Delhi as air quality stays in ‘very poor’ zone
Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed Delhi’s overall AQI at 337 — only a marginal improvement from Tuesday
A dense mix of fog and smog shrouded parts of Delhi on Wednesday morning, with visibility dipping sharply around India Gate and Kartavya Path shortly after 7:30 a.m. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the area hovered near 350, firmly placing conditions in the ‘very poor’ category.
Similar scenes played out at ITO, where a thick haze hung over the foot overbridge and pollution levels again hovered around 350, creating hazardous conditions for early commuters.
Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed Delhi’s overall AQI at 337, only a marginal improvement from the previous day. Of 39 monitoring stations across the city, 34 reported ‘very poor’ air quality and the remaining five fell in the ‘poor’ category.
Several pollution hotspots recorded particularly toxic levels. At 7 a.m., Rohini posted an AQI of 376. Other severely affected locations included Delhi Technological University (367), Anand Vihar (364), Bawana (382), Ashok Vihar (364), Burari (347), Alipur (344), ITO (360) and Dwarka (361).
In the wider NCR, Noida also continued to struggle with heavy pollution. AQI readings remained in the ‘very poor’ band across major stations, including Sector 1 (355), Sector 62 (304), Sector 116 (372) and Sector 125 (399) — the last nearing ‘severe’ levels.
Forecasts from the Air Quality Early Warning System indicate that the capital’s pollution is likely to stay in the ‘very poor’ range from 26 to 28 November, with fluctuations between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ expected over the following week.
Historical CPCB data reflects a prolonged spell of hazardous air: Delhi’s average AQI over the past week stood at 391 (Sunday), 370 (Saturday), 374 (Friday), 391 (Thursday), 392 (Wednesday), 374 (Tuesday) and 351 (Monday).
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate fog on Wednesday, with temperatures expected to reach a maximum of around 24°C and a minimum near 9°C.
With IANS Inputs
