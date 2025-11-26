Fog and smog blanket Delhi as air quality stays in ‘very poor’ zone

A dense mix of fog and smog shrouded parts of Delhi on Wednesday morning, with visibility dipping sharply around India Gate and Kartavya Path shortly after 7:30 a.m. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the area hovered near 350, firmly placing conditions in the ‘very poor’ category.

Similar scenes played out at ITO, where a thick haze hung over the foot overbridge and pollution levels again hovered around 350, creating hazardous conditions for early commuters.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed Delhi’s overall AQI at 337, only a marginal improvement from the previous day. Of 39 monitoring stations across the city, 34 reported ‘very poor’ air quality and the remaining five fell in the ‘poor’ category.

Several pollution hotspots recorded particularly toxic levels. At 7 a.m., Rohini posted an AQI of 376. Other severely affected locations included Delhi Technological University (367), Anand Vihar (364), Bawana (382), Ashok Vihar (364), Burari (347), Alipur (344), ITO (360) and Dwarka (361).