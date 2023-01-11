Fog cover in Delhi, minimum temperature settles at 5.8 degrees C

A dense cover of fog on Wednesday lowered visibility to just 50 metres in Delhi, disrupting movement of vehicles and trains. A layer of dense to very dense fog extended from Punjab to Bihar across Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, an IMD official said. The Palam observatory near the Indira Gandhi International Airport recorded a visibility level of 50 metres.

Twenty trains were delayed by an hour to 10 hours due to the foggy weather, a Northern Railways spokesperson said.

The Delhi International Airport Limited tweeted that low-visibility procedures were in progress at the IGI airport.

Passengers have been advised to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.