Foggy morning in Delhi, visibility drops to 400 metres

Fog cloaked Delhi on Wednesday morning, lowering visibility to 400 metres and affecting road and rail traffic.

A Railways spokesperson said around 18 trains are running late by one-and-a-half to five hours.

Operations at the Delhi airport remained normal, an official said.

On Tuesday night, three flights were returned or diverted to the Delhi airport due to bad weather in Chandigarh, Varanasi and Lucknow, he said.