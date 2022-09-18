Food at Uttar Pradesh sports camp kept in toilet in stadium

A player at the camp said, "From the vessel, cooked rice was taken out in a big plate and was placed on the toilet floor near its gate. Next to the rice plate, were leftover 'pooris' on a piece of paper on the floor. The rice was then served to the players for lunch."



A few players raised the matter before a stadium official. The official informed the sports officer, Animesh Saxena, who 'reprimanded' the cooks.



"There was a shortage of space and the food was cooked near the stadium pool," the sports officer said.