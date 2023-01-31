Economic Survey 2022-23 too optimistic; no clear direction to deal with unemployment crisis

Economic Survey 2022-23 is clearly optimistic on Indian economy with downside risks not getting proper focus in the analysis of the policy makers.

Though it has projected India’s GDP growth at 6-6.8 per cent for 2023-24, has also cautioned that even as India’s outlook remains bright, global economic prospects are weighed down by a combination of a unique set of challenges and would impart a few downside risks.

The GDP of India will be around US$ 3.5 trillion. In real terms, the economy is expected to grow at 7 per cent for the year ending March 2023. This follows an 8.7 per cent growth in the previous financial year.