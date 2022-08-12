Foreign exchange reserves falls USD 897 million to USD 572.978 billion

The country's foreign exchange reserves declined USD 897 million to USD 572.978 billion in the week ending on August 5, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).





In the previous week ending July 29, the reserves had risen USD 2.315 billion to USD 573.875 billion.



In the week ending on August 5, the fall in the foreign exchange reserves was due to a dip in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, as per the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by RBI on Friday.