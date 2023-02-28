Foreign remittances to be taxed more from July 1 onwards, education sector to be impacted

If the education link can't be established, then TCS of 20 per cent without any threshold limit will have to paid.



Reacting to the proposal, Sanjay Laul, CEO and founder of international education company M Square Media (MSM), said: "The tax would increase the cost of studying abroad for Indian students. It could have an adverse impact on the numbers of students going abroad for higher education, and we might see a shift in student preferences to countries where the cost of education is comparatively lower."



It remains to be seen how these measures will affect the inflow of foreign investment into India and the preferences of Indian students seeking higher education opportunities abroad, he added.