Foreign universities may adversely affect higher education, explain TN academics

Dr Mohan Krishnan, a senior administrative officer with a private university in Chennai, while speaking to IANS said: "The UGC draft regulations states that the foreign universities will be able to repatriate the funds collected as fee back to their parent universities in their respective countries while Indian universities will have to reinvest surplus funds here itself."



He also said that instead of improving infrastructure and providing quality education, most of the foreign universities will set up their campuses in India with a single-point agenda or repatriating profits to their countries and this will not do any good to quality higher education in India.



Dr E. Balaguruswamy , former Vice Chancellor of Anna University while speaking to media persons said that the UGC's move would affect higher education in the country a few years from now. He said that even the elite Indian universities are in the top 200 globally and hence it is better to improve the quality of Indian universities rather than providing a red carpet welcome to foreign universities.