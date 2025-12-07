Forest fire along LoC triggers landmine explosions in Poonch
No casualties or damage were reported, according to officials
A forest fire near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district triggered a series of landmine explosions on Sunday, officials said.
The blaze broke out in the Balakote forest, close to the zero line, at around 10 am. At least six landmines embedded in the anti-infiltration obstacle system detonated as the fire spread.
Forward areas along the LoC are extensively mined as part of security measures to prevent cross-border infiltration by militants. The explosions were caused by the rising heat from the advancing flames.
The fire was still burning in the area by late afternoon, and firefighting efforts were under way to bring it under control, the officials added.
With PTI inputs
