Forest fires burning in 142 spots in Odisha, highest in country

With rain eluding Odisha since October, forest fires are raging in 142 places in various districts of the state, which is the highest in the country on Tuesday, a senior official said.

According to the Forest Survey of India (FSI) data, 391 active fire incidents were reported from across the country by 12 noon during the day.

Odisha tops the chart with 142 active fire points, followed by 58 in Chhattisgarh, 48 in Andhra Pradesh, 37 in Telangana, 32 each in Jharkhand and Karnataka and 15 in Maharashtra. Forest fire incidents were also reported in several other states but they are fewer in number.