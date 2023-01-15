Forever indebted to soldiers for their unflinching courage, selfless sacrifice: Kharge on Army Day

On the occasion of Army Day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday hailed soldiers and veterans, and said the people are forever indebted to them for their unflinching courage, utmost dedication and selfless sacrifice.



Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also lauded the Indian Army and said every soldier is full of bravery, patriotism and sacrifice.



In a tweet, Kharge said, "Salutations to our brave soldiers, veterans, ex-servicemen and gratitude to their families, on the occasion of Indian Army Day."



"We are forever indebted to your unflinching courage, utmost dedication and selfless sacrifice," the Congress president said.



In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "Bravery, patriotism and sacrifice every soldier of our army is full of these."