Forgot about craftsmen for 10 years, remembered them just before 2024: Sibal's dig at PM Modi

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the launch of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, alleging that he forgot about crafts persons for 10 years and remembered them just before 2024.

Sibal's attack on the PM came a day after Modi launched the Rs 13,000-crore PM Vishwakarma Yojana for traditional artisans and craftsmen.

In a post on X, Sibal said, "Vishwakarma Scheme: Hindu Mythology: Vishwakarma was divine carpenter and master craftsman of weapons of Gods…Modiji, far from divine, master craftsman of politics." "Forgot about craftsmen and carpenters for 10 years! Remembered them just before 2024! Convenient. No?" he said.

The Lok Sabha polls are slated to take place in 2024.