The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to examine allegations of misuse of Form 7 to seek the deletion of eligible voters' names during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi and take appropriate corrective measures in accordance with the law.

The direction comes amid growing Opposition criticism of the SIR exercise, with allegations that the revision process is being used to disenfranchise legitimate voters.

A Bench issued the direction while disposing of a petition alleging irregularities in the submission of Form 7 applications, which are used to object to the inclusion of names in electoral rolls.

The petition referred to media reports alleging that Form 7 applications had been filed in the names of certain booth-level agents (BLAs) without their knowledge or consent. The agents had subsequently denied submitting the applications.

Counsel for the petitioner told the Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, that complaints had been lodged with the police and representations submitted to the Election Commission and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi.

The petitioner further alleged that form 7 had been filed seeking the deletion of voters' names on the grounds that they were deceased or had shifted elsewhere, even though some of those listed were alive and continued to reside at their registered addresses.

"Let your representation be looked into by the authorities," the Bench told the petitioner".