Former Assam minister Nazrul Islam dies at 73

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, condoling the death of the former minister, said the experienced politician had for long extended valuable services to the social and political field in the state.



"I pray for the departed soul and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members," Sarma added.



State Congress chief Bhupen Bora, in his condolence message, said the grand old party has lost a dedicated and sincere leader.



"Islam began his professional life as a doctor but went on to serve the society as a politician and we are deeply pained at his death. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family," Bora added.