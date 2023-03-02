Former Chief Justice of India AM Ahmadi passes away

Justice Ahmadi was a felicitated jurist not only in India but across the world. He was invited by various international organisations, including UNO and World Bank to lead special projects. He was the recipient of honors from highly reputable legal institutions such as American Inn of Laws and Middle Temple Inn of Honorable Society of Middle Temple, London.



Apart from receiving the degree of Doctor of Laws (Honoris Causa) from six of the most reputable Indian universities, he was the author of numerous path breaking judgements. His expertise was wide ranging from constitutional law to human rights, freedom of speech, criminal, taxation, centre-state and interstate relations. He was also the Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University.