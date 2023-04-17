Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar Joins Congress in Karnataka

Why did BJP deny the ticket to Shettar who has never been defeated in an election since 1994? It is said that the RSS wanted a Brahmin, union minister Prahlad Joshi, to be the CM if BJP returned to power.

With the retirement from electoral politics of the two BJP stalwarts, B.S. Yediurappa and Eshwarappa, and denial of ticket to Laxman Savadi, yet another prominent Lingayat leader in the BJP, Jagadish Shettar was the tallest leader in the BJP. He had also defeated Basavaraj Bommai, the incumbent chief minister in 1994 to make his debut in the Assembly, and has remained undefeated since then in Hubbali-Dharwad Central.

There were no surprises, therefore, when Bommai, Joshi and Dharmendra Pradhan, camped at Shettar’s house till 10 pm on Saturday, in an attempt to placate him. Incensed by denial of ticket to him, Shettar had declared he would contest anyway. The trio conveyed the BJP high command’s offer that he would be suitably rehabilitated, either to the Rajya Sabha or to a Raj Bhavan, and a candidate of his choice would be fielded from his constituency.

But Shettar insisted on being told why he was dropped. He had age on his side, he had no taint of corruption and there was no sex CD involving him, he told the interlocutors. So, why he? The trio had no convincing answer apparently though the BJP grapevine claimed it was to pave the way for Joshi or B.L. Santhosh, both RSS favourites. Shettar would have none of it. Immediately after the interlocutors left, he told the media that on Sunday he would resign from the BJP and the Assembly.

On Sunday, at the Hubballi airport Congress functionary Robert Dadawadi was present to see off Shettar who was flying to Bengaluru. Amidst speculation that the veteran BJP leader was about to join the Congress, Yediyurappa lashed out at Shettar and criticised him for ‘joining a party that he had opposed’. Shettar indeed has been critical of the Congress and made disparaging statements about Congress leaders.