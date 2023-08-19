Former IAS officer-turned-politician Sasikanth Senthil may be appointed as TN Cong president

Former Karnataka cadre IAS officer and Dalit face of the Congress Sasikanth Senthil is likely to head the Tamil Nadu unit of the party, sources said on Saturday.

The term of the incumbent president, K.S. Alagiri has already come to an end but the camp owing allegiance to him is pressuring the national leadership to allow him continue in the post till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Tamil Nadu Congress committee (TNCC) is now divided into three camps with the one led by the incumbent president Alagiri and the second helmed by the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Selvaperuthungai and the third that supports the candidature of Sasikanth Senthil.