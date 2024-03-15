Former Indian Navy chief admiral L Ramdas passes away at 90

Former Indian Navy chief admiral and human rights activist Laxminarayan Ramdas passed away in a military hospital in Hyderabad on Friday, 15 March, defence sources said.

Ramdas (90) served as navy chief between December 1990 and September 1993.

He passed away due to age-related issues, they said.

Ramdas is survived by his wife Lalita Ramdas and three daughters.

Ramdas was an important figure in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.