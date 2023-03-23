Former inmates of Anbu Jothi Ashram escape from shelter home in Cuddalore, TN

The staff of the Pudupalayam shelter home found that five inmates were missing from the home when they entered the room on the first floor of the home. The backdoor of the home was broken open and bed sheets were found missing.



It may be recalled that in February four other inmates of the same home had escaped. One of the missing inmates was traced at Thirupathiripuliyur Railway station and two inmates who escaped returned on their own. However one inmate is still at large, police said.



With five more inmates missing from the home, the shelter home is under scanner and police have commenced an investigation.