Former Intel India head Avtar Saini killed in cycling accident

Former Intel India country head Avtar Saini was killed after a speeding cab hit him while he was cycling in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place at around 5.50 am on Wednesday, when Saini (68) was out on a ride with fellow cyclists on the Palm Beach Road in Nerul area, some 20 km from his residence in Mumbai, an official said.

The speeding cab hit Saini's bicycle from behind and the driver then tried to escape from the spot with the bicycle's frame wedged under the front wheels of the cab, he said.

Saini's companions rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, the official said.

Saini, a resident of suburban Chembur in Mumbai, was credited with working on the Intel 386 and 486 microprocessors. He also went on to lead the design of the company's Pentium processor.