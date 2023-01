Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav no more, leaders express grief over loss

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over Yadav's demise.



"Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia's ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he tweeted.



Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also expressed grief on Yadav's demise.



"I am saddened by the news of the untimely demise of Mandal Messiah...great socialist leader and my guardian respected Sharad Yadav ji. I am speechless," he tweeted in Hindi.



The RJD leader said he had a conversation with his family members.



"In this hour of grief, the entire Samajwadi fraternity is with his family members," he said.