Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav no more, leaders express grief over loss
Veteran politician and former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram, family sources said. He was 75.
He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.
A statement from the Fortis Memorial Research Institute said Yadav was brought to the emergency ward in an unconscious and unresponsive state.
"On examination, he did not have any pulse or recordable blood pressure. He underwent CPR as per ACLS protocols. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19 pm," the statement said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over Yadav's demise.
"Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia's ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he tweeted.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also expressed grief on Yadav's demise.
"I am saddened by the news of the untimely demise of Mandal Messiah...great socialist leader and my guardian respected Sharad Yadav ji. I am speechless," he tweeted in Hindi.
The RJD leader said he had a conversation with his family members.
"In this hour of grief, the entire Samajwadi fraternity is with his family members," he said.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also condoled the demise and said he strengthened the politics of quality.
The Congress also said Yadav's demise is an irreparable loss to Indian politics.
"Am saddened by the demise of Sharad Yadav , former president of JDU and senior leader of the socialist stream of the country. Serving the country as a former Union minister and an outstanding Parliamentarian for decades, he strengthened the politics of equality," Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.
The Congress chief also sent his deepest condolences to his family and friends.
The Congress also tweeted about Yadav's demise and expressed condolences to his family.
"The demise of former JDU president, former Union minister and senior socialist leader Sharad Yadav is an irreparable loss to Indian politics," the party said.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Friday said the demise of the leader was an irreparable loss to Indian politics.
"The demise of former JDU President, former Union Minister, senior socialist leader Mr. Sharad Yadav is an irreparable loss to Indian politics," Pawar tweeted.
"Heartfelt condolences to his family and followers on his passing away. May his soul rest in peace," the NCP chief added.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid respects to former Union Minister Sharad Yadav at his residence, and said he had learnt a lot about politics from the veteran politician.
Gandhi paid his respects to Yadav at the veteran politician's residence here and was seen consoling the bereaved family members.
Speaking with reporters, Gandhi recounted his interaction with Yadav during a car journey and said that was the start of a relationship.
He said Yadav was an Opposition leader and had a political fight with his grand mother Indira Gandhi but despite that both of them shared a relationship of respect and affection.
Gandhi said Yadav never lost others' respect, which was a big thing in politics.
"Sharad Yadav ji was a person of humble nature along with being a leader of socialism. I have learnt a lot from him. I express my deepest condolences to his bereaved family members. His contribution to the country will always be remembered," Gandhi had said in a tweet in Hindi early Friday.
Gandhi, who is on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, came to Delhi from Punjab where the yatra is having a break day Friday
