Hemant Soren moves Supreme Court against Jharkhand HC verdict

Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has moved the Supreme Court challenging the dismissal of his writ petition by the Jharkhand High Court against his arrest in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

On Monday, 6 May, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Soren, mentioned the matter before a bench presided over by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud seeking directions for urgent listing of the plea.

Sibal said that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader be released in view of the elections set to commence on 13 May in the state.

Asking Sibal to circulate an email, CJI Chandrachud said that he would consider urgent listing of the matter.

In an order passed on 3 May, the Jharkhand High Court dismissed Soren’s plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).