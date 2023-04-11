Former MP Rahul Gandhi gets rousing welcome in Wayanad

Thousands of people lined up on either side of the roads in Wayanad on Tuesday afternoon to welcome their former MP Rahul Gandhi, who is on his first visit to the city following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha last month after being convicted in a 2019 criminal defamation case.



Some local residents claimed that this was the biggest crowd Wayanad had ever witnessed, even more than the crowd that had turned up to greet Rahul Gandhi when he came to file his nomination from this hilly district for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.



In 2019, Rahul Gandhi had won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by defeating P.P. Suneer of the CPI by a staggering margin of over four lakh votes.