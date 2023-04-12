Former Punjab CM Channi summoned by vigilance bureau in disproportionate assets case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has summoned former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to appear for questioning on Wednesday in an alleged disproportionate assets case, official sources said .

The Congress leader has been asked to go the bureau's office in Mohali, they said.

It is the first time that Channi has been summoned for questioning in the case.

The bureau has been probing allegations that Channi amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Last month, it issued a look-out circular against Channi to prevent him from leaving the country.