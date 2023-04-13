Former RJD leader Pappu Yadav sentenced to one year in stone pelting case

During the hearing of the case, prosecution registered statements of five witnesses against Pappu Yadav.



Pappu, along with 200 supporters, was staging a dharna demanding recovery of a missing youth. However when police tried to remove him and his supporters from the highway, they allegedly pelted stones on the police team in which few of the cops got injured.



After the incident, an FIR was registered against Pappu and his supporters by Fatuha police under various sections of IPC.