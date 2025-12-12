Former Union minister Shivraj Patil passes away

Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil passed away at his home town Latur in Maharashtra on Friday.

Patil, 90, passed away at his residence after a brief illness, family sources said.

He is survived by his son Shailesh Patil, daughter-in-law Archana, who unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls last year on a BJP ticket against Congress’ Amit Deshmukh from Latur city, and two granddaughters.

Born on October 12, 1935, Patil began his political journey as the president of Latur municipality between 1966 and 1970 and was subsequently elected as an MLA for two terms. He held key posts in the Maharashtra assembly, including Deputy Speaker and Speaker, between 1977 and 1979.

He then went on to win the Latur Lok Sabha seat seven times and was the 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996. He lost to BJP’s Rupatai Patil Nilangekar in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. He was also a Rajya Sabha member.