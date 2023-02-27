Forward Bloc's 'Har Ghar Netaji' campaign to combat BJP's 'Ghar Ghar Modi'

He said that the new campaign line will be a door-to-door one to reach out to the people how relevant Netaji's line of secularism is in the present context. The theme of the 19th Party Congress was "Subhasism is the Future".



In the four-day party congress, G. Devarajan from Kerala was elected as the General Secretary of the party, Naren Chatterjee was elected as the Chairman and P.V. Kathiravan from Tamil Nadu as the Vice Chairman. Dr Asim Saha from West Bengal was elected as the Finance Secretary of the party.



The newly elected central committee will have nine secretaries which include three from West Bengal and one each from Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam.



The five members in the new central committee will have one each from Odisha, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh and two from Jharkhand.