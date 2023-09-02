Founder of Jet Airways, Naresh Goyal allegedly misused airline funds

JIL's funds were also used to pay the salaries of his residential staff and meet operational expenses of a production company owned his daughter, the ED said.



Goyal was arrested by the Central agency on 1 September night under the PMLA following a long session of questioning at its office here. He was produced before the court around 12.30 pm on 2 September.



The money laundering case stems from a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita and some former executives of his airline.



The FIR was registered on Canara Bank's complaint alleging that it sanctioned credit limits and loans to Jet Airways (India) Ltd to the tune of Rs 848.86 crore, of which Rs 538.62 crore were outstanding. JIL diverted funds to its subsidiaries or misused them, it alleged.