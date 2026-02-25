Four held in Rs 590 crore IDFC First Bank fraud linked to Haryana govt accounts
Two former bank employees and two private individuals held as vigilance probe gathers pace; opposition demands CBI inquiry
Haryana’s State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested four people in connection with the alleged Rs 590 crore fraud involving IDFC First Bank accounts linked to the state government, officials said on Wednesday.
Among those detained are two former employees of the bank and two private individuals who run a partnership firm. The arrests were carried out on Tuesday evening as part of an ongoing investigation into the suspected financial irregularities.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau had earlier registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the case, while the state government set up a committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged fraud.
The bank disclosed on Sunday that a fraud amounting to Rs 590 crore had been committed by certain employees in collusion with others in accounts held by the Haryana government.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini told the Assembly on Tuesday that strict action would be taken against all those found responsible, asserting that no one involved would be spared.
Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh have called for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), citing the seriousness of the allegations.
The investigation is continuing, with officials indicating that further action could follow as more details emerge.
With PTI input
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines