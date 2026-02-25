Four held in Rs 590 crore IDFC First Bank fraud linked to Haryana govt accounts

Haryana’s State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested four people in connection with the alleged Rs 590 crore fraud involving IDFC First Bank accounts linked to the state government, officials said on Wednesday.

Among those detained are two former employees of the bank and two private individuals who run a partnership firm. The arrests were carried out on Tuesday evening as part of an ongoing investigation into the suspected financial irregularities.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau had earlier registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the case, while the state government set up a committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged fraud.