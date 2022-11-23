Four BJP-ruled states among those paying lowest wages to rural workers, reveals RBI data

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi touted 'Rozgar mela' as a benefit of a 'double engine sarkar', which refers to the BJP ruling in a state and at the Centre, it has come to the fore that four out of five poorly performing states in terms of payment to daily wage workers/farmers in rural areas are ruled by his party.

According to data compiled by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), while male farmers/agricultural workers in Madhya Pradesh got a daily wage of just Rs 217, in Gujarat they received Rs 220 in the year ending March 2022.

In Tripura and Uttar Pradesh, farmers/agricultural workers received a wage of Rs 270 and Rs 288 respectively.

The list of poorly performing states includes Bihar and Maharashtra also.