Four convicted in murder of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan

A Delhi court on Wednesday 18 October convicted four people in the murder of television journalist Soumya Vishwanathan, who was shot dead 15 years ago as she was returning home from work.

Additional sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey also convicted Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik and Ajay Kumar under the provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

A fifth accused, Ajay Sethi, was convicted under section 411 IPC (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and under MCOCA for conspiring to abet, aid or knowingly facilitate organised crime and for receiving the proceeds of organised crime.

The judge said the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt the charges against the accused and listed the matter for sentencing on 26 October.

Vishwanathan was shot dead on 30 September 2008 as she was returning home from work in her car around 3.30 am. Police had claimed that the motive behind the killing was robbery. Five people were arrested for the murder, and they have been in custody since March 2009.