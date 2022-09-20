Four dead as under-construction wall collapses in Noida

As many as four people were killed after a boundary wall collapsed in Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning, officials said.



All the four people were labourers who were working there at the time of incident and repairing the drains.



"A boundary wall at Jalvayu Vihar in Sector-21 has collapsed. As soon as the information was received, all senior police officials rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was initiated on war-footing," an official said.



The official confirmed to IANS that as many as six labourers were rescued in an injured state from the debris and were rushed to district hospital and Kailash hospital.

"Four among them have succumbed to their injuries while two are still admitted," the official said.