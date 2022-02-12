Four dead in Delhi building collapse

He informed that four dead bodies were recovered from the debris which included two females. "They have been sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial hospital for post-mortem," the DCP added.



The rescue operation ended after three JCBs worked for more than four hours to clear the debris and rescue the people trapped.



Notably, Friday's accident was the second major building collapse incident reported in the past five months in the national capital. Nearly five months ago, on September 13, 2021, a three-storey old building collapsed in the Sabzi Mandi area of North Delhi that claimed the lives of two children.



In Friday's incident as well, the building was old and in a dilapidated condition. The police were yet to register an FIR in the incident.