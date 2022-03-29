Four held for killing Muslim youth in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar; SHO removed

Four persons have been arrested from Kushinagar district for allegedly killing a Muslim youth, who was celebrating BJP's victory in the recently-concluded state Assembly elections.



Gorakhpur Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) J.Ravinder Gaud, who met the family of the deceased Babar Ali, and assured them of police protection, told reporters on Tuesday that: "Four accused have been arrested but the family is naming another accused. We will probe this further and provide protection to the family."