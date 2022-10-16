Four kids among 9 killed in road accident in Karnataka

Nine people, including four children, were killed in a road accident near Gandhinagar village in Hassan district of Karnataka.



The accident happened late Saturday night.



According to police, the deceased were travelling in a Tempo Traveller and were returning from a pilgrimage center, Dharmasthala.



The accident took place on national highway 69. The tempo traveller was travelling behind the KSRTC bus. On observing a milk tanker coming suddenly in one way, the tempo traveller driver tried to take the vehicle to the left and collided with the bus. Then the tanker rammed into the tempo traveller from behind.