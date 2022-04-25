Four killed in Andhra road accident

When the minivan reached near Ardhanareeswara temple in Srikalahasti, it was hit by a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction. Three persons died on the spot while another succumbed while undergoing treatment in SVR Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati.



Police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue and relief operation. Eight other passengers, including four children who suffered injuries, were initially admitted to Srikalahasti Area Hospital and later shifted to Ruia Hospital in Tirupati.