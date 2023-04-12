"Not a terror attack": Punjab police on Bathinda Military Station firing incident

Four people were killed in a firing incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab at 4:35 AM on Wednesday morning, the South Western Command headquarters said in a statement.

It said quick reaction teams were activated following the firing incident at 4:35 am.

"A firing incident reported in the early hours of the morning around 04:35 hours inside Bathinda Military Station. Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed," the Army said in a statement.

It said search operations are currently underway.

"Four fatal casualties reported. Further details being ascertained," it said. The details of the incident are not immediately known.

"There is no terror angle in Bathinda Military Station firing incident," sources in Punjab police told newswire ANI.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has asked for full details of the incident.